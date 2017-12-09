I am still with Umno, says Yusof Apdal

KUALA LUMPUR: Silam Umno division chief Datuk Yusof Apdal has reiterated his stance to continue his political career with Umno and that he would never join Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), which is led by his brother, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Although he admitted to have been initially invited to join the opposition party, Yusof, who is also Lahad Datu state assemblyman, said he would remain with Umno due to his strong confidence in the party's president, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"We are indeed together (as brothers) in the family, but our political struggles are totally different, and he (Shafie) understands my stance just like how I understand his," he told Bernama in conjunction with the Umno General Election 2017 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Yusof stressed that he would remain loyal to Umno and stick to his stance when he first joined the party, namely to fight for the people regardless of their religion, race and political ideology.

"As such, I will not be affected by family ties or political pressure. Whatever challenge that I am going through is just part and parcel in politics. Nobody is spared from being tested," he said.

Asked on his views on Mohd Shafie's influence and Warisan, Yusof said his brother might have the advantage in his own constituency.

"Maybe he has the advantage in his area (Semporna) … However, we have to remember that our (Umno's) influence is really strong as we have contributed a lot to Sabah and long-established in the state," he added. — Bernama