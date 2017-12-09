I do not interfere, influence decision on motions, says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said he did not interfere or influence the motion on the no-contest for the two top party posts in the coming party elections.

The prime minister said it was a motion made upon the wish of the Umno delegates themselves which was tabled spontaneously at the party's general assembly, which is the highest party platform in making decisions.

"This is taken as a final decision. I accept the decision. It is the wish of the delegates themselves, that is why I did not touch on it at all in my presidential speech.

"I do not want to be seen as the mastermind behind it," he said on the Bernama News Channel's "Ruang Bicara" programme during a visit to the Media Centre in conjunction with the 2017 Umno General Assembly.

The motion for the posts of party president and deputy president to be uncontested at the coming party elections was unanimously passed at the assembly today.

Umno permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin announced the decision after delegates voted in favour of the motion which was proposed by Umno Youth representative Datuk Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz and seconded by a representative from Perak, Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin.

"Therefore, in the spirit of togetherness and mutuality and to ensure this concept can be realised, it is decided at this assembly that the post of president held by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the post of deputy president (the vice president assuming the post of deputy president) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, will not be contested in the coming elections," said Badruddin.

Najib said the decision by the delegates showed the importance they placed on unity in the party and did not want to waste time on politicking.

Therefore, he said, Umno members would be more focus and be directed on preparing for the coming general election, which would also help to further strengthen the party and avoid internal bickering.

"So the question on the party leadership is resolved," he said.

On this year's Umno general assembly, Najib described it as "extra-ordinary" with the high number of observers and delegates following all the debate sessions and speeches by party leaders.

"This is an encouraging scene that the grassroot leaders are keen to follow the proceedings of the general assembly.

"I could see that they appreciated my speech. I hope it will serve as a guidance and inspiration for them as we not only need spirited fighters, but they must also have the knowledge and strategies to help the party win," he said. — Bernama