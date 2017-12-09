Malaysian resolution to fight extremism accepted globally: Nasharudin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia once again made history at the United Nations when its resolution to combat extremism and radicalisation initiated by the Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) was accepted at the 72th Session of the UN Assembly.

Chief Executive Officer of GMMF Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa said that this was a big moment of recognition for Malaysia as the message of moderation gained global support.

"It is not easy to convince the international community, but with Malaysia's track record as a nation which practises moderation, tolerance and mutual respect, we managed to convince UN members," he said in a statement.

He said the resolution was supported by 135 UN member nations except America and Israel, which opposed, while no nations abstained.

The resolution was tabled by Malaysia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Datuk Seri Mohd Shahrul Ikram Yaakob last September. — Bernama