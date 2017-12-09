Malaysia's Armed Forces are prepared for any possibilities: Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is always ready to mobilise its strength towards the issue facing Jerusalem.

Defense Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the military is waiting for instructions from the top leadership on the move.

"Earlier this week, we are shocked by the news that impacted the geo-political stability of the world.

"The United States decision to recognise Baitulmuaddis (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel is a huge blow to the Muslim world.

"We have to be prepared for any possibilities. The ATM has always been ready, waiting for instructions from the top leadership to play their role," Hishammuddin said.

Hishammuddin, who is also the Umno vice-president was speaking at his winding-up speech of the party's 71st Annual General Assembly (PAU2017) held at Putra World Trade Centre here.

He also praised the protest in front of the United States Embassy on Friday organised by Umno Youth wing.

He said it was a brave move to express the nation's disagreement towards the issue.

"Let us pray that this conflict would not lead to chaos.

"And I, as the Defense Minister, is confident that we will uphold any instructions from the top leadership, as well as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

"The ATM chief (General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor) and his comrades is always ready," Hishammuddin said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, claiming that the state is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital.

The decision was met with widespread opposition and condemnation across the Muslim world as well as European nations, as leaders warned of the violence that could arise from the announcement.