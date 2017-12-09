Maritzburg continue rising as Baroka fall

JOHANNESBURG: Maritzburg United trounced Baroka 3-0 Friday in a South African Premiership match that mirrored a dramatic change in the fortunes of both clubs this week.

Baroka, the star-less outfit from northern city Polokwane who came close to being relegated this year after their maiden top-flight season, topped the table at the end of Nov.

But a four-goal hiding from 2016 African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria three days ago and the mauling in eastern city Pietermaritzburg has seen them drop to fourth.

Maritzburg have soared from 12th to fifth in the same period, shedding an image of a team that cannot score by banging in seven goals against Cape Town City and Baroka.

Baroka trail leaders Sundowns on goal difference while Maritzburg are just two points off the pace with the halfway mark of the league season approaching.

Tall Zimbabwean Evans Rusike scored in each half to double his league tally this season before Siphesihle Ndlovu completed the rout of Baroka.

All three goals featured clinical finishing often lacking in the richest African national football league with 30 million rand (RM8.95 million) prize money.

Rusike turned smartly to hammer a rising shot past Namibia-born former Maritzburg goalkeeper Virgil Vries for the opener on 31 minutes at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Crisp, diagonal edge-of-the-box passing created the second goal on 53 minutes as unmarked Rusike lifted the ball into the roof of the net.

Ndlovu burst past several defenders and into the penalty area for the final goal after 66 minutes, beating the goalkeeper at his near post with a hard, rising shot.

Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids said it was vital that his predominantly young side remain humble with tough away assignments at Sundowns and sixth-place Golden Arrows looming.

"We live in a world of instant gratification and some footballers get carried away after a couple of victories. My boys must keep their feet planted on the ground," he warned. — AFP