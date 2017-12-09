Momentum is on our side: PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The momentum of winning the 14th General Elections is behind Barisan Nasional (BN), said Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Najib, who is also the Umno president said the coalition's direction in driving the nation forward has managed to grasp the support of the voters.

"I hope we can work hard to ensure a big win for us. All momentum is on our side, the wind is behind us.

"We have the support of many civil servants, and I would like to congratulate them because they are the backbone of the nation's policymaking.

"I also thank the GLC leaders, many CEOs have come to me and express their support for BN.

"They used to keep mum on their inclination, probably to keep their professionalism. But now, they have openly shown their support towards BN. This is because they believe in the agenda of the BN government," Najib said in his winding-up speech at the 71st Umno General Assembly (PAU2017) held at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Najib added, Umno ... who has been mired in leadership issues two years ago, has managed to regain its stability after grassroots members pledged their support to the current leadership.

He added the statement was backed after PAU2017 has unanimously passed a motion keep Najib as party president and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as deputy president in the upcoming party election.

"We have settled the leadership issue once and for all. The top three post have been settled.

"For (Datuk Seri) Hishammuddin Hussein, it's a done deal. Most of you have pledged your support," Najib said, referring to the pledges made by party delegates to elect Hishammuddin as the vice president.

Najib is expected to call for the 14th GE before the due date in August next year.