Negeri Sembilan UMNO Youth launches fund for Muhammad Amsyar

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan Umno Youth today launched a donation drive to raise funds for 13-month-old Muhammad Amsyar Muhammad Illyas, who is suffering from biliary atresia (bile duct blockage) and liver failure and needs treatment abroad.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said the boy required RM350,000 for a liver transplant, which had to be done soon, in Shanghai, China.

"We only have about one month as Muhammad Amsyar has obtained a date for the operation, which is between Jan 15 and 20 next year, " he told reporters after launching the fund here.

Khairy, who is also Negeri Sembilan Umno Youth chief, said so far, RM128,000 had been raised for the child, which included contributions from Negeri Sembilan Umno, the Negeri Sembilan government and also his personal contribution.

Meanwhile, the boy's mother, Norazlinah Abdul Aziz, who is a single parent, said her son was diagnosed with the disease two weeks after he was born.

The 35-year-old woman from Senaling, Negeri Sembilan thanked Umno Youth for helping to raise money for her son's treatment.

Those who wish to contribute can contact Norazlinah at 010-4007839 or bank-in their contributions into Maybank account number 505028613765. — Bernama