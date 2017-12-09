Pahang folks advised to be more careful during monsoon season

RAUB: Residents in Pahang, especially those living in low-lying areas and near rivers have been advised to be more vigilant, especially after Dec 16.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad said according to the Meteorological Department's forecasts, the weather is expected to get worse after that date.

"Usually, from December to January, the weather is different, with heavy rains, but we pray that it will get better and no disasters will befall Pahang," he said. "If possible, we do not want any unfortunate incidents including the loss of life, so be careful before it is too late."

Tengku Abdullah was speaking to reporters after visiting the temporary evacuation centre at the community hall in Kampung Pia, here today.

Also present were the Director of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin and Director of the Pahang Civil Defence Force Zainal Yusoff.

During the visit, Tengku Abdullah spent more than an hour visiting 28 families of flood victims who were placed at the hall and presented contributions to them.

He also reminded all flood victims who were placed at the temporary evacuation centres to look after the cleanliness of the place including the toilets for the sake of all the occupants.

Tengku Abdullah also urged the authorities to make sure that the aid given to the flood victims did not overlap.

"After years of suffering floods, we now have a standard operating procedure which has been improved each year," he said. — Bernama