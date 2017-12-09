Police detain eight people over body find

JOHOR BARU: Six men and two women have been detained to help in the investigation over the finding of a local man's body who was believed to have been killed in Taman Bestari Indah here, on Thursday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Jokhiri Abdul Aziz said the suspects, aged between 22 and 35 years, were arrested in Seri Alam and Johor Baru, and remanded for one week from Dec 8.

"The public alerted the police after finding the body of a 28-year-old man on Dec 7 at 8am. We found the body by the side of Jalan Persiaran Bestari, Taman Bestari Indah with hands and feet tied. There were stab wounds on the body.

"A comprehensive investigation has been carried out but the motive of the killing still eludes us," he said in a statement here today.

Jokhiri urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or contact the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters hotline at 07-2212999 or Seri Alam District Police Headquarters hotline at 07-3864222. — Bernama