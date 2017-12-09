Two men killed in crash in Kluang

JOHOR BARU: Two men including a Myanmar national were killed when the van they were travelling in with three other passengers collided with a four-wheel-drive vehicle at KM8.7, Jalan Kluang-Teck Wah Heng, Kluang, near here, yesterday afternoon.

Kluang District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Laham said the victims were Ong Chi Chin, 33, and Abu Tayub Mohammad, 41.

Ong was Abu Tayub's employer, while Abu Tayub was a Myanmar national who worked in the wiring department.

"Both died at the scene from serious injuries. The other three passengers in the van who were also Myanmar nationals and worked with Abu Tayub. suffered slight injuries."

He added that the driver of the other vehicle and his passenger also suffered slight injuries.

The bodies and injured victims were sent to the Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital near Kluang. — Bernama