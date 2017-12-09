Umno Wanita, Puteri wings ready for GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Wanita has expressed its readiness in facing the 'mother of all election' next year, its chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said.

She said the wing only waiting for the announcement from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to dissolve the parliament to make way for the 14th General Election (GE14).

She reiterated that the next national polls will decide the fate of the nation, whether it will continue to remain under Barisan Nasional or taken over by the DAP-led opposition.

"We have shaken the hall with the shout of 'perang mesti menang' (the war must be won). Wanita is prepared to the GE14 battleground. We are only waiting for the date," she said.

Shahrizat said this in her winding-up speech at the Umno 71st Annual General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre today.

Meanwhile, Umno Puteri Chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin in her speech said the wing was offended by the caricature published in Kosmo online.

"I am referring to the caricature in Kosmo online. The caricature is clearly against the Puteri and Wanita's struggle which are in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's call to champion women in the last Budget presentation," she said.

Mas Ermieyati also praised the policies implemented by Najib.

She said the positive impact towards the policy shows that it has created a peaceful political environment, as well as economic growth to the nation.