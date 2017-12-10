Body of missing fisherman found in Kuala Linggi waters

Posted on 10 December 2017 - 06:18pm Last updated on 10 December 2017 - 06:23pm

Malacca: The body of a 62-year-old fisherman was found this morning, three days after he was reported missing while fishing in Kuala Linggi.

Mohamad Borhan's body was recovered in the Malaysia-Indonesia border waters about 11am.

Malacca/Negri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director Maritime Commander Azman Samsudin said the victim's remains were located about 11.8 nautical miles from the Kuala Linggi estuary.

This followed information from a fisherman who contacted the MMEA operations room, he said in a statement here.

The body was sent to the Alor Gajah Hospital. — Bernama