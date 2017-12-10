Commercial crime in KL dropped to 2,341 cases compared 3,321 last year

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of commercial crime cases in the city dropped to 2,341 cases for the first 11 months of the year, as compared to 3,321 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said from the number, over RM242 million in losses were recorded, compared to over RM300 million in the same period last year, a drop of 19.5%.

"Although there is decrease, the total losses are still high. Online fraud using computer and handphone is seen as a trend to deceive victims who are less exposed to cyber crime," he said after launching the 'Be Smart' Crime Prevention programme, here today.

He said the 'Macau Scam', 'Love Scam', online shopping fraud and loan fraud were the most common commercial crime in the capital. — Bernama