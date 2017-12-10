Dong Zong looking for international recognition rather than waiting for the govt

DONG Zong (United Chinese School Committees Association) says it is not putting much hope in getting government recognition for UEC (Unified Examination Certificate), as it has been turned into a political issue.

Instead of waiting for government recognition, it has decided to look beyond our shores and seek international recognition for the qualification that has already been accepted by many universities abroad, the Chinese press reported today.

"The so-called 'one mile' (last lap to full government recognition for UEC) appears to be short but is a never-ending journey (for Dong Zong)," said its president Datuk Vincent Lau.

"We feel disheartened. Instead of wasting our energy (fighting for government recognition), it is better for us to seek recognition by accreditation agencies overseas, to add value for UEC," Lau told the media after chairing Dong Zong's central committee meeting in Kajang on Saturday.

He said there is no question about the standard of UEC as it is accepted as an entry qualification by many top universities abroad, but getting the recognition of various international higher education accreditation organisations will not only put UEC on a stronger foothold both in Malaysia and abroad, but could also help silence many critics at home.