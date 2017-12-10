Fisherman missing after boat sinks off Rompin

KUANTAN: One of six crewmen of a local fishing boat has been reported missing after the vessel which was hit by a large wave sank about four nautical miles from Pulau Layak, in the waters off Tanjung Gemok, Rompin about 130km from here yesterday.

The rest, including the skipper was rescued by another fishing boat in the vicinity in the 9am incident.

East Maritime Region (Operations) deputy director Captain V. Pannir Selvan identified the missing man as Che Mohd Arif bin Che Hussin, 38, from Wakaf Baru, Kelantan.

"The fishing boat was believed to have sunk after it was hit by a large wave and took in a lot of water while the pump on board had broken down.

"At that juncture, the skipper ordered his crew to jump overboard to rescue themselves. Another fishing boat nearby rescued them.

"However, the skipper discovered Che Mohd Arif missing," he told reporters here today.

Pannir Selvan said a search and rescue operation involving the Marine Police Force. Royal Malaysian Navy and the Fire and Rescue Department was mounted to locate the missing fisherman. — Bernama