Hillside areas now safe, residents assured: MBPP

GEORGE TOWN: Residents living in the hilly terrain around Tanjung Bungah and Penang Hill need not worry as the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has undertaken structural assessments of their neighbourhood to check the safety of the area after last month's floods and landslides.

Bukit Bendera MP Zairil Khir Johari assured residents that areas around Tanjung Bungah as well as Penang Hill were now safe.

"Residents near tourism spots in Penang Hill can be assured that everything will be back to normal latest, by early next month," Zairil said in an interview.

Several landslides had occurred at the hill following continious rain on Nov 4 and 5.

Zairil also advised traders near Penang Hill, who claimed that their businesses were effected by the floods, to be patient as their "businesses can recover".

Tenants of Surin Condominiums, Coastal Towers, Straits Regency, Twin Towers, the Marina Waterfront, situated along the Pesiaran Tanjung Bungah area, were also told that the neighbourhood was safe after the MBPP geotechnical engineers had inspected the area.