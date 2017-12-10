Integrated enforcement ensured piracy-free Malacca strait: Liow

PUTRAJAYA: Integrated enforcement conducted along the Strait of Malacca over the past four years, has made the strait a safe sea trading route that is free from piracy threats.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the integrated enforcement was carried out by the Marine Department, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency which is in charge of the safety of ships against the threat of piracy.

"The country's security forces also work closely with the authorities in neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia in safeguarding the waters of the strait," he told a media conference after the Maritime Run 2017 here today.

He said Malaysia's success in securing membership of the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), category C for the 2018-2019 period for the seventh consecutive term showed global recognition of Malaysia's contribution and importance in the international maritime sector.

This success would spur the government and stakeholders to continue contributing to the maritime sector, especially in terms of sharing of technical skills and training among member countries, he said. — Bernama