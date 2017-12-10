Jamal Yunos arrested during Umno AGM

KUALA LUMPUR: Red shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos has been arrested by the police over his recent provocations towards former de facto law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.

Jamal was picked up by police at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) on Saturday evening. Jamal was there to attend the ongoing Umno General Assembly in his capacity as the party's Sungai Besar division chief.

He was led handcuffed into the Dang Wangi police station at approximately 9.23pm.

Earlier, Jamal had informed the media that he has been arrested in regards to his recent comments and actions against Zaid.

"I have been arrested by the police and will be taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

"This is in relation to the Zaid Ibrahim issue," he said.

According to reports, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah confirmed the arrest and said Jamal would be investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

Section 504 deals with intentional insult to provoke a breach of the peace while Section 14 deals with the offence of insulting behaviour.

Jamal said on Friday that he was looking to hunt down Zaid for insulting the Sultan of Selangor in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the week, during the general assembly, Jamal had also torched an effigy of Zaid outside the PWTC grounds.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Zaid said the Selangor ruler should be careful with his words as no one would be left out if the country "burns".

"When some Rulers play politics; they must know the consequences. Don't think there is no price for partisanship," Zaid tweeted.

The post came after Sultan Sharafuddin had, in an interview with an English daily, said that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was an "angry man" and would "burn the whole country with his anger".

The sultan had warned politicians that the deliberate use of sensitive issues to fish for votes in the general election would destroy the country.