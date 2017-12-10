Kidnap victim found 13 hours later bleeding from injuries

PETALING JAYA: After being kidnapped for close to 13 hours by three men, the 49-year-old victim was found safely yesterday near the area where she was abducted.

Shah Alam Police chief ACP Shafien Mamat confirmed that the woman was found last night at around 10:30pm very near from the spot where she was abruptly kidnapped just 13 hours ago.

"The victim was found by members of the public at the factory area of Section 36 Shah Alam," he said.

"They had heard some screaming and when they rushed the scene they had found the woman bleeding and with wounds on her body," he said.

They then rushed her to the hospital nearby in Klang.

"Our initial investigations reveal that the victim did not know the suspects. While she was in the car, they had blindfolded her and beat her. They also took her belongings she had on her and her cellphone," he said.

Shafien added that they are in the midst of locating the suspects and investigations are on the way.

He also said the victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital for minor injuries.

Yesterday, CCTV footage of the woman being kidnapped at the factory in Kampung Jawa Klang went viral on social media.

The CCTV footage shows a white Mercedes Benz pulling up in front of the gate of the factory where the woman works.

A man then gets out of the car and the woman comes out to greet the man. After a brief discussion, he handed her some documents to sign, as she was signing them the suddenly grabs her and forces her into the back seat of the car.

The 49-year-old mother of two fought back but was overcome by the man, another man had opened the back door of the car from the inside and pulled the lady into the vehicle.

The man on the outside then gets into the drivers seat of the car and speeds off from the factory as two factory workers alerted by the commotion tried to give chase.

Watch the video of the abduction here: