Ministry probing KPP book shortage: Liow

MALACCA: The Transport Ministry is investigating allegations of insufficient Driver's Education Curriculum (KPP) books which has caused over 6,000 candidates from 20 driving schools in Selangor to be unable to sit for the learner driver's test.

Its minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said preliminary investigations found that the problem was likely to be due to increased number of candidates who were taking advantage of the school holiday period.

"As we all know every school holiday, students especially school leavers will not miss the opportunity to get their driving licence, " he told reporters after opening the "Let's Stand United" carnival here today.

He said this when asked to comment on an English newspaper article yesterday said that a shortage of KPP books had prevented more than 6,000 candidates in Selangor from taking the theory part of the driving test to obtain their "L" license.

Liow said the Road Transport Department was currently developing a KPP e-manual to help solve KPP book shortages in the future.

Meanwhile, in SEREMBAN, Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the Ministry of Education was not planning to review expulsion punishment for pupils with disciplinary problems in school.

He said before facing expulsion, the pupil would be suspended for two weeks and at the end of the suspension period, parents could apply to have the pupil enrolled back at the same school or in another school.

"However, if the parents fail to make an application for the pupil to return to school, the school or the Parents and Teachers Association will look for the pupil to see that he or she continues schooling," he told reporters after distributing 2018 calendars. — Bernama