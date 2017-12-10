No fresh logging activity in Merapoh forest

BENTONG: The Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department today confirmed that there is no new logging activities in the Merapoh Forest in Lipis, 92km from here, as claimed by a non-governmental organisation.

Its director-general Datuk Nor Akhirruddin Mahmud said claims that road clearing work for logging purposes were not true as it was actually an old road built for logging activities, which was no longer in use.

"The road was re-used to carry out machinery used after logging activities in the forest were completely stopped," he told Bernama when met here, today.

Nor Akhirruddin was met at the Terosot Forest Restoration, Reclaimed and Recovery Programme in compartment 46, Lentang Forest Reserve, Janda Baik here today, which was launched by Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Muad'zam Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Last Thursday, Malaysian Natural Heritage Protection Organisation (Peka) president Puan Sri Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil, claimed that fresh logging activity was taking place in the Merapoh Forest, about 10km from a recent logging area.

She claimed that road clearing works were being carried out in stages, adding that a notice in the area stated that logging would involve an area of 668.79ha on land owned by the Pahang Agricultural Development Board, in the mukim of Batu Yon using a license due to expire on Dec 14. — Bernama