Orang Asli residents at Pos Piah want a stop to logging

KUALA LUMPUR: The Orang Asli villagers at Pos Piah in Sungai Siput, Perak want the Perak government to stop logging and gazette the area as Orang Asli customary land.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said the request was made via a memorandum submitted to the ministry in a meeting with their representatives on Dec 4.

"I met with 10 representatives of Orang Asli from Kampung Piah, Kampung Gentes, Kampung Teras and Kampung Kembok, accompanied by a special officer to the state assemblyman.

"They said that the logging activities were close to their villages and fear they will affect their livelihood which is highly dependent on the forest," he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said he told the Orang Asli representatives that matters pertaining to land and forest were under the jurisdiction of the state government and pledged to deliver their wishes to the Perak government.

He directed the ministry's deputy secretary-general of Environment Management, Datuk Seri Dr Azimuddin Bahari to chair a meeting with all relevant parties to find the best solution to the problem. — Bernama