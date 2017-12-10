Police bust prostitution ring and rescue five foreign women

BUTTERWORTH: Police have rescued five foreign women who are believed to have been forced into providing sex services, following a raid at a hotel on Jalan Raja Uda here.

According to North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, the victims, aged between 23 and 33 years old, were mostly from Thailand, while one was from Laos.

Noorzainy said the police also arrested two local suspects, aged 20 and 29 years old, who are believed to be the pimps.

Apparently, the sex services were arranged via social media channels or through a simple telephone call.

After raiding the ground floor, the police moved to the fifth floor of the hotel where they found and rescued the women, Noorzainy told reporters.

According to him, the police also seized various items which are believed to have been used for sex services.

They were towels, tissues, 11 condoms and three bottles of lubricants.

The police also seized four smartphones, which are believed to have been used for promoting the sex services.

Noorzainy said the police would investigate the case under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, as the case involved human trafficking in addition to prostitution.