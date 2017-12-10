Saset to plant 100,000 trees in Pahang next year

BENTONG: The Sultan Ahmad Shah Environment Trust (Saset) aims to plant at least 100,000 trees throughout Pahang next year, according to its chairman, Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Muad'zam Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

He said this would be implemented through two main programmes, namely One House One Tree, with the cooperation of local residents and Go Green with Saset.

"The Go Green programme will focus on forest areas which have been cleared by logging activities or development and among areas which have been identified for this programme next year are the jungles around Raub and the Tasek Bera Ramsar site (wetlands of international importance) in Bera."

He said this after officiating a forest restoration and conservation programme at Lentang Forest Reserve, Janda Baik here today.

Also present were Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department director-general Datuk Nor Akhirruddin Mahmud. — Bernama