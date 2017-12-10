St John's ambulances equipped with new air steriliser technology

SJAM's Chief Superintendent for Nursing Habidah Isa (2nd R) receives a mock cheque pledging the donation of 60 units of Medklinn's Autoplus air and surface sterilisers from Co-Founder and Managing Director of Medklinn International Peter Tham (2ndL). — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din

KUALA LUMPUR: Patients ferried by St John's Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) to hospitals are assured of added protection against cross-infection, thanks to generous donations by Medklinn International Sdn Bhd.

Medklinn, a technology company that creates healthier living spaces by sterilising air and surfaces, donated 60 units of Autoplus air and surface sterilisers to SJAM and had them installed in each of SJAM's ambulance fleet in the Klang Valley.

Medklinn managing director Peter Tham said the newly improved Autoplus which has the enhanced capability of sterilising air and surfaces and requires less maintenance, can now be paired with an optional docking station that draws power from the car's USB port.

"Most people do not realise that many of the harmful pollutants are actually on the surface of floors, tables, sofas, curtains, bed-covers and so on, hence, merely filtering the air does not achieve this.

"Therefore, when we say we sterilise, we mean rendering all the harmless pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and mould as well as allergens and pollutants in the air and on surfaces," Tham said during a simple ceremony at Hap Seng Star Mercedes Benz Jalan Ipoh showroom.

Thanking Medklinn for their generousity, SJAM's Chief Superintendent for Nursing Habidah Isa said even though SJAM adopted a stringent sterilisation regime at the end of each work-day for every ambulance, extra protection during the day will benefit patients and Autoplus sterilisers will go a long way in preventing cross-infections.

"As the foremost non-Governmental organisation in providing first-aid and emergency services, we are staffed mainly by volunteers and we depend on donations. We are indeed grateful for this meaningful donation from Medklinn," she said.

The donation was handed over to SJAM by satisfied long-time user of Autoplus and celebrity actor, Awal Ashaari, witnessed by Tham.

The newly improved Autoplus is retailed at RM439 while the one bundled with the docking station is sold at RM599 and it can be found at most pharmacy chains, electrical stores, baby stores, organic stores, online & e-commerce stores and car accessories shop.