Three killed in road accident

IPOH: Three people were killed in an accident involving a trailer and three other vehicles along the Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar stretch, near MRSM Lenggong in Gerik.

According to the state Fire and Rescue Department, they received a distress call at about 11.10am today.

"Early information received from a witness was that the trailer, which was carrying fish, crashed into the back of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was carrying five people.

"Three of them, including two men and a woman, were killed," he said, adding that the bodies have been sent to the Gerik Hospital.

"The trailer driver and his attendant were unhurt," he added.

Of the other two vehicles, the spokesman said the two men in a pick-up truck were unharmed, while it is not certain how many people were in the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

"When we got to the accident site, passers-by had already pulled those in the MPV out from the wreckage," he said, adding that the rescue operation ended at about 12.40pm.