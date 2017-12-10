Trump drinks 12 Cokes and watches 8 hours of news everyday

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump wakes up at 5.30 each morning, switches on the TV forhis eight hours of news, and goes through 12 cans of Diet Coke daily.

White House insiders said he tunes in to CNN for news, Fox News for comfort, and watches MSNBC's Morning Joe to get himself riled up for the day.

This has been Trump's daily routine, according to some of the 60 advisers, associates, friends and members of Congress that spoke to The New York Times They said the television is his lifeline to the world.