Valid grounds must be established before probing TMI: Journalists groups

PETALING JAYA: Valid grounds must be established before the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) can initiate a probe against news portal The Malaysian Insight, several journalist organisations said today.

In a joint statement, the organisations said it was concerning that a government agency was quick to announce a probe on a news agency based on complaints that have not been backed by any proof.

The claims of "insult" against the Prime Minister, which were repeated over the past two days during the Umno general assembly, have not been backed up by any proof whatsoever.

"Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak should state the exact provisions under which this probe is taking place," the group said.

"Failing which, the action will just be an addition to a long list of criminal investigations against news portals in the country that has only served to curtail press freedom," the statement read.

The statement was signed by Wan-IFRA Media Freedom Committee Malaysia, Institute Journalists Malaysia and Gerakan Media Merdeka.

Tasek Gelugor Umno Youth chief Mohd Nashrol Hisham Abdullah, during the party's annual general assembly, had called on the authorities to investigate The Malaysian Insight and where its funding came from.

The Umno leader said this was following the online news portal's recent attacks on Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Salleh had said that the MCMC will initiate a probe against the portal for allegedly insulting the Prime Minister.

The organisations said that those offended or insulted by particular news coverage have adequate avenues to pursue civil legal remedy, instead of initiating criminal probes against media organisations.

"We would like to stress that criticisms of public office holders is a key part of freedom of speech, which is something guaranteed under the Federal Constitution," the statement said.

The organisations also noted that Malaysia's press freedom ranking has been deteriorating over the past decade.

"We echo the recent comments made by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) chief executive Datuk Dr Chamil Wariya by calling for an independent media council in Malaysia," the statement added.