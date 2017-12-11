1,208 drivers receive individual taxi licences this year: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,208 individual taxi licenses have been handed over to drivers whose lease agreement ended this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Of the total, she said 564 qualified drivers received RM5,000 grant each as a subsidy for them to purchase a new vehicle.

"These licences were given to qualified drivers to resolve issues over the leasing system which had long burdened them," she said at the presentation ceremony here today.

At the event, which was also attended by Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad, 300 drivers received the licence and 125 received the grant.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver, A. Jothi Mary, 43, said the individual license would help boost her income as she no longer had to pay daily rental through the leasing system.

"Before this, I used to get quite stressed out because I had to pay RM50 per day. There were days that I had to pay even though I was sick and could not drive the taxi," she said.

Lee Chuan Chin, 57, said he felt more secured now as he was able to find a living with his own vehicle.

"This will be an inspiration for me to work harder," said Lee, who has been driving a taxi for more than four years. — Bernama