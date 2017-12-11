Asia Knight proposes change of auditors

PETALING JAYA: Asia Knight Bhd proposes to change its auditors to Messrs Crowe Horwath subject to the approval of its shareholders at an EGM to be convened.

“The board of directors of Asia Knight confirm that there were no disagreements with the existing auditors Messrs Baker Tilly Monteiro Heng on the accounting treatment within the last 12 months and that Asia Knight is not aware of any other circumstances in relation to the proposed change of auditors that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company,” Asia Knight said in a stock exchange filing today.

The company had on Dec 3, 2017 received a nomination letter from shareholder See Han Liong of his intention to nominate Crowe Horwath as auditors of the company for the financial year ending June 30, 2018 (FY18) in place of the existing auditors Baker Tilly, and to hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM of the company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

The company had subsequently on Dec 5, 2017 received a letter from Baker Tilly informing them of their resignation with immediate effect.

Asia Knight proposed that the resignation of Baker Tilly be accepted, and Crowe Horwath appointed in their stead for FY18 and to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM. Authority is also sought for the directors to determine their remuneration.