Body in drain: Two including Indonesian woman detained

Posted on 11 December 2017 - 11:09pm Last updated on 11 December 2017 - 11:15pm

BUTTERWORTH: The police have detained two people, including an Indonesian woman to facilitate investigations into the murder of a man whose body was found in a drain in Seberang Jaya here yesterday.

The woman in her 40s and the 36-year-old man were nabbed separately in Seberang Jaya and Permatang Pauh.

Central Seberang Prai police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the duo were picked up last night and early this morning.

With the arrests, he said the police believed they could solve the murder of S. Prince Jevadurai, 30, who had sustained multiple injuries on the head, chest and hands.

A passer-by stumbled on the victim's body at 6.35pm in the drain at Jalan Jelawat 2.

Nik Ros Azhan said initial investigations revealed the Indonesian woman was an employee of the 33-year-old suspect who was arrested yesterday, while the man was Jevadurai's friend.

He said one of the suspects had shed light on the events leading to the murder.

He added the post-mortem report revealed Jevadurai died due to stab wounds in the chest inflicted with a sharp object.

The two men and the woman have been remanded for five days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama