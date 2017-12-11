Budget 2018 is Inclusive, Comprehensive: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak described Budget 2018, which he tabled on Oct 27 as "An Inclusive and Comprehensive Budget" as it meets the needs of people from all levels of society.

"From the B40, M40, T20 to the farmers, smallholders, fishermen, senior citizens, people with disabilities, religious teachers, students and even the unborn babies, are provided for.

"Budget 2018 was given various titles including the 'mother of all budgets', the 'father of all budgets' and the 'election budget'," he said in his latest post on his official website NajibRazak.com today.

A series of post-budget interviews with some intellectuals would be aired on the website, touching on the needs of Malaysians, and to explain in detail the initiatives and allocations.

Budget 2018 allocated a total of RM280.25 billion, an increase from the RM260.8 billion in Budget 2017. Of the amount, RM234.25 billion was for operating expenditure and RM46 billion for development expenditure. — Bernama