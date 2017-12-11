Construction workers charged with being member of Abu Sayyaf

KUALA LUMPUR: A 25-year-old man claimed trial to a charge of being a member of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group while his brother-in-law was charged with intentionally omitting information, at the High Court today.

Hajar Abdul Mubin is alleged to have committed the offence at Taman Desa Baiduri, between Aug 29 to 30, 2017.

The accused who is allegedly known as Abu Asrie was initially charged at the Kajang magistrate's court on Sept 25 this year.

The charge under Section 130KA of the Penal Code is punishable with a jail term, which may extend to imprisonment for life and a fine upon conviction.

While Abdul Syamir Dabilin, 25, from the Philippines, claimed trial to intentionally omitting information about an offence under Section 130KA, which took place, between the year 2015 to Aug 30, 2017, at the same place, time and date.

The charge under Section 130M of the Penal Code is punishable by a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

High Court judge Datuk Indera Mohd Sofian Tan Sri Abdul Razak fixed Jan 11, 2018, for mention in both the cases.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Azlina Rasdi prosecuted, while both the accused who are construction workers, were not represented.