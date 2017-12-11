Dissemination of false news a global problem: Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of the dissemination of false news is a problem faced globally following the rapidly growing communication technology revolution.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the phenomenon would continue and be a major challenge in the effort to regulate and enforce laws relating to the dissemination of information.

"Analogically, as long as the world has Internet, this issue will continue and it will give a greater challenge in the future and all parties need to work together to deal with it," Salleh said in a written reply to a question from Senator Datuk Seri Khairudin Samad in the Dewan Negara today.

Khairudin had wanted to know on how the ministry monitored and prevented the spread of false news on social media by irresponsible parties which would cause confusion to the public.

Salleh said the ministry through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with various relevant government agencies used multi-approaches to tackle the dissemination of false content and news on social media platforms, websites and the Internet. — Bernama