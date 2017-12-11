'Far Cry 5,' 'The Crew 2' dates pushed back; 'BG&E2' previewed

A NEW look at "Far Cry 5" is set for Dec 8, as two of Ubisoft's higher-profile upcoming releases have been moved further into 2018 and one other is budged into 2019/20.

The 2018 release dates for contemporary action game "Far Cry 5" and vehicular thrillfest "The Crew 2" have been moved back a few months by publisher Ubisoft.

"Far Cry 5," which has players take on a dangerous cult leader in modern-day USA, was expected February 27, but will now see the light of day on March 27 instead.

Likewise, "The Crew 2," which builds on its predecessor to offer not only land-based hijinks but also air and sea excitement, is now stepping out of March and into a six-month period between April and Sept.

The company referred to its adjusted approach to the "Assassin's Creed" franchise, an annual affair which skipped 2016 in order to allow more time for this year's Ancient Egyptian adventure "Assassin's Creed Origins" — and, one might suggest, to allow its audience to recover from the threat of franchise fatigue.

As well as "Far Cry 5" and "The Crew 2," Ubisoft is also altering the proposed release date for one other game, but isn't yet saying what that title is.

One of three unannounced games will release between April 2019 and March 2020 rather than the previous fiscal year, the French-headquartered studio network said.

Ubisoft announced a new opportunity to preview "Far Cry 5" would arrive on Dec 8, starting 10pm PST (7am EU) via https://blog.ubi.com/.

It also took the chance to preview some early details from the well-anticipated "Beyond Good & Evil 2," a project that was finally confirmed mid-year and which currently appears to be in a world-building phase.

A Ship and Crew Update video was published through YouTube (https://youtu.be/wf3t5p2XDAg) and a one hour live stream provided a more conversational tour of the game's concept (https://youtu.be/cYWPyyqsLnM.) — AFP Relaxnews