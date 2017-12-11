Kedah Sultan heads list of 103 recipients of Selangor awards

Posted on 11 December 2017 - 07:52am Last updated on 11 December 2017 - 08:05am

KLANG: The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah heads a list of 103 recipients of Selangor state awards and medals in conjunction with the 72nd birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Sultan Sallehuddin will be conferred the Darjah Kerabat Selangor Yang Amat Dihormati (D.K.) award at an investiture at Istana Alam Shah, Klang, on Monday.

Royal Malaysian Army chief General Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim and Home Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim are the recipients of the Darjah Kelas Pertama – Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) award – which carries the title 'Datuk Seri'.

Meanwhile, Immigration Department director-general, Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali is the recipient of the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S.) (First Class), which carries the title 'Datuk Setia' for men and 'Datin Paduka Setia' for women.

Heading a list of nine recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S) (Second Class), which carries the title 'Datuk' for men and 'Datin Paduka'' for women, are Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Zainol Rahim Zainuddin and Malaysian Ambassador to Argentina Datuk Mohd Khalid Abbasi Abdul Razak.

Other D.P.M.S recipients are Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Eastern Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Datuk Syed Zahiruddin Putra Syed Osman; Selangor Deputy Mufti Dr Anhar Opir; Tabung Haji senior general manager Datuk Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman; Selangor Land and Mines director Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim; Kuala Langat District Officer Rosli Othman; Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said; and Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Chief Executive Officer Noraida Mohd Yusof.

Nine individuals are conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.) (Second Class) which carries the title 'Datuk' for men and 'Datin Paduka' for women.

They are RMN Inspector-General Vice Admiral Ganesh Navaratnam; Universiti Putra Malaysia Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Industry and Community Network) Prof Dr Renuganth Varatharajoo; Universiti Tun Abdul Razak Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs) Prof Dr Samsinar Md Saidin; and Prolintas Group CEO Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah.

Other recipients are New Straits Times Press (M) Berhad Chief Executive Officer / Board Member Datuk Abdul Jalil Abdul Hamid; CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad chairman Mohamed Ross Mohd Din; Central Spectrum Sdn Bhd CEO Mahmud Abbas; Advocate and Solicitor Gerald Rakish Kumar Lewis Kanniah; and Top Gloves Corporation Berhad managing director Lee Kim Meow.

Two sports personalities will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Kegemilangan Sukan (A.K.S) namely Selangor Bowling squad head coach Kenny Ang Ah Tee and Karate athlete Syakilla Salni Jefry Krisnan @ Krisnamurthy.

Thirteen individuals will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S.) award, and among them are Orang Besar Daerah Hulu Langat, Abdul Jalil Abdul Rani; Selangor State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Mohd Shafie Ngah; Taman Medan assemblyman Haniza Mohamed Talha; Hulu Selangor District and Land Office officer Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim.

Also receiving the S.M.S are Army Provost Marshall, Brigadier General Mislan Anuar; Chief of Staff, 3rd Artillery Division, Colonel Zainal Mohd Noor; Director of General Staff, Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters, Captain Jumali Jabon; RMN KD Sultan Ismail Commanding Officer Captain Jamaludin Sairi; Sungai Buloh Prison Deputy Commissioner Abdul Kadir Rais; Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat; South Klang district police chief, ACP Alzafny Ahmad; State Treasurer Mohd Redzuan Hasan; and PKNS Chief Operating Officer, Norita Mohd Sidek.

A total of 15 individuals receive the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S) award while the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S.) and the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S) are conferred on 20 recipients each.

Four recipients receive the Darjah Kebesaran Bintang Kegemilangan Sukan (B.K.S) namely national swimmer Phee Jinq En; sailing squad athletes Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz and Mohamad Faizal Norizan and diving squad head coach Rossharisham Roslan.

In addition, seven people will receive the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (B.P.C) medal. — Bernama