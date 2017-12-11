Khairy directs Zaiton to make police report

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has directed Sports Commissioner (SC) Datuk Zaiton Othman to lodge a police report against the Klang City International Marathon organiser for holding the event without approval of the SC.

"This is an offence under the Sports Development Act (1997) which, if convicted, be liable to a maximum fine of RM5,000, jail term not exceeding six months or both.

"All organisers of runs and marathons have to seek approval from the SC before applying for approval from the sports associations, the police and the local authorities.

"The police are investigating an accident after three runners were injured," he told reporters after visiting one of the runners, Evelyn Ang Gek Suan with Zaiton at Sungai Buloh Hospital, near here, today.

Khairy said the SC will blacklist the marathon organiser from future events.

Evelyn, 44, suffered serious injuries in the head and jaw while two other runners, Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 44, and Amiruddin Hamid,37, suffered minor foot injuries, in the accident at Batu 2, Jalan Kapar, at 4.30am today.

She was in stable condition after undergoing brain surgery to remove blood clots but remained unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Khairy said the ministry plans to amend the Sports Development Act to make it compulsory for the organisers to apply for SC approval 90 days before the event to scrutinise their readiness and finances.

"Long before this road accident occurred, I proposed the amendment of this Act, where the fines are to be raised to RM500,000 and the prison sentences to be extended." — Bernama