Klang marathon held without licence

PETALING JAYA: The organiser of the Klang International City Marathon did not apply for a licence to hold the run on Sunday.

Sports Commissioner Datuk Zaiton Othman said the marathon was held without approval.

"We regret this deeply because the organisation of any events should get the approval of the Sports Commissioner as stated in the Sports Development Act 1997, as well as approvals from the relevant bodies of that sport, police and local councils," Zaiton said in a statement today.

Approval from the Sports Commissioner's Office is needed to ensure the financial and technical ability of the organisers and that local and international rules are followed, she said.

"I would like to remind everyone who wants to organise any sports event to apply and get our approval. The organisers should also adhere to the decision made on the application. This is to make sure that the organiser of the event follows all the rules for the safety of everyone," said Zaiton, adding that action would be taken against the organsier.

She said starting on Dec 14, the Sports Commissioner's Office would upload all events which have been approved on its website.