- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
MACC seeks man over Johor corruption case
Posted on 11 December 2017 - 10:27pm
KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has sought a man to facilitate investigations into a corruption case which will go on trial at the Johor Baru Sessions Court on Thursday, and on Jan 23 and 24.
In a statement here today, the MACC identified the individual as Amir Farhan Rashid, 26, whose last known address was No: 8, Jalan Harmoni 4/18, Desa Harmoni, Johor Baru, Johor.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is requested to contact ASP Huzari Azmer Ramli at 07-2316000/ 6042. — Bernama