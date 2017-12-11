MACC seeks man over Johor corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has sought a man to facilitate investigations into a corruption case which will go on trial at the Johor Baru Sessions Court on Thursday, and on Jan 23 and 24.

In a statement here today, the MACC identified the individual as Amir Farhan Rashid, 26, whose last known address was No: 8, Jalan Harmoni 4/18, Desa Harmoni, Johor Baru, Johor.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is requested to contact ASP Huzari Azmer Ramli at 07-2316000/ 6042. — Bernama