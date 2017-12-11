MACC warns employers against dismissing whistleblowers

KUALA LUMPUR: Any employer found taking action, including dismissing an employee who revealed information about abuse of power or corruption at the workplace can be charged under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said any employer found guilty of such an offence can be ordered to compensate the employee as well as re-employ the person.

"Eight investigation papers have been opened on employers who dismissed their employees for giving information to MACC.

"We at MACC are also opening several new investigation papers on the same matter. Statistics show that more reports are being lodged by the public as they are not afraid about whistle blowing as they are protected by the law," he told a press conference after the Mara whistleblower protection policy ceremony launch and the corruption free pledge involving 600 Mara staff.

Azam pointed out that it was unnecessary for an employee to provide information about abuse of power or corruption at their Integrity Unit at their office but at any secret location they feel safe and comfortable.

"The complainant is a person who comes in on his own or is involved in the case while the whistleblower provides information on the case

"If the complainant is willing to provide information or is involved in the case will be treated similarly as a whistleblower while the investigation is ongoing," he said.

Meanwhile Mara chairman Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin said this pledge will help protect those who are willing to come forward and reveal wrong doings.

He said the complainant must be serious about it and also be willing to step forward while the person receiving the information must act appropriately.