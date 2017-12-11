Malaysia Airlines offers up to 30% discounts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd is offering up to 30% in discount on fares for economy class travel to selected destinations with the 'Malaysia Airlines' Double 12 (12.12) Deals' from Dec 12 to 15.

In a statement today, the national carrier said the four-day promotion is valid for travel from Dec 19, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018.

It said the promotion would be available via the Malaysia Airlines' website www.malaysiaairlines.com, participating travel agents and on the MHmobile app.

"Fly directly with Malaysia Airlines from Kuala Lumpur to Guangzhou from as low as RM849, from RM899 to Chongqing, from RM919 to Shanghai, and from RM999 to Fuzhou.

"Customers can also choose from an array of destinations, including Beijing with fares from as low as RM1,029, Nanjing from RM1,069, Xiamen from RM1,149, and Haikou from RM1,169," it added.

Malaysia Airlines will also be offering discounted fares for travels from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong from as low as RM569 and Taipei from RM839.

"The 12.12 Deals include departures from Kota Kinabalu with fares from as low as RM709 to Taipei and RM909 to Shanghai," it said.

The airline said the economy class fares include 30kg check-in baggage allowance, complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment. — Bernama