Marathon pacer still in critical condition (Updated)

KLANG: Evelyn Ang, who was among three hit by a car during the Klang City International Marathon 2017, is fighting for her life as her condition remains critical.

Evelyn Ang Gek Suan, 44, of Taman Bahagia, Cheras, who was a pacer at the race, suffered a fractured skull and and other injuries in the 4.30am accident yesterday.

North Klang police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan said two other male runners, Amiruddin Hamid, 37, from Jenjarom and Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 42, of Seri Kembangan suffered light injuries and were given outpatient treatment.

All three victims were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for treatment.

However, Ang was later transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital due to her injuries and is expected to undergo surgery to stop the bleeding in her head.

The incident allegedly occurred at the 14km point of the race.

A Facebook posting by a spokesman of the event claimed that the driver was suspected to be drunk and had ploughed into the runners from the back.

The spokesman said the organisers are doing their best to assist the victims and hoped Ang will have a speedy recovery.

"We are in touch with the authorities. Police are investigating and the reckless driver has been caught for a drug test. Out of respect for the family of the runner, further public comments on this incident will be avoided." the posting said.

Police believe the driver had lost focus at the time of the accident due to sleepiness.

Mazelan said police recorded a statement from the 30-year-old driver who hit the runners and the man was later freed.

He said preliminary findings following a urine test showed that the man was not intoxicated, but a conclusive blood test was underway to confirm this.