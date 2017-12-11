Opposition in Perak told to keep dreaming

PASIR SALAK: The opposition in Perak has been told to keep dreaming that they can wrest the state back from the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election (GE14).

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said they could harbour those hopes, but the state under the leadership of the Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir was practically a "fixed deposit" for the BN.

"Under Dr Zambry's leadership, Perak is peaceful, stable and progressive. The people have nothing to complain about. So all their talk about taking back the state is nothing but a pipe dream," he told reporters after officiating a mass circumcision ceremony, here today.

Tajuddin, who is also Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister and MP for Pasir Salak, was commenting on remarks by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Ipoh recently that Perak would fall back into opposition hands in GE14.

The opposition held Perak for just one term, after winning GE13. GE14 has to be called at the latest by August next year. — Bernama