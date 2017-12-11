People must decide if DAP's land sales are right: Gerakan

GEORGE TOWN: It is up to the people to decide if DAP should be stopped from selling state land as the Opposition has done its best to generate awareness that public land in Penang is being sold at a rapid rate.

In fact, land sales here were best described as a" jumbo sale" by the DAP-led state government, Penang Barisan Nasional chairman Teng Chang Yeow claimed today.

He told a press conference that based on an analysis, the present government has allegedly sold 2204.2ha of land which is averaged up to 20.6ha a month or 0.7ha daily.

In contrast, the Barisan Nasional (BN) government in the last 40 – years of rule in Penang only dispensed with 1086.6ha, said Teng.

In less than a decade of rule, the present government made RM1.1102 billion in land sales compared to the BN government in the 1990s until 2008, where only RM1.0586 billion was accumulated.

If the people feel that such sales should be stopped, they must make it known in the next general election, Teng said.

Asked if Gerakan will resort to initiating a legal action to prevent the state from selling more land, Teng said this was not Gerakan's style.