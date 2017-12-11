Prasarana honoured again with ESQR Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) created another history when it was once again accorded the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) Excellence in Quality Award, after last year's award.

The group's contribution in providing public transport services, which included Mecca's Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro Southern Line (MMMSL) as well as its continuous efforts to transform the country's public transport services saw it receive the accolade at Parkhotel Schonbrunn, Vienna on Dec 9.

Prasarana in a statement today said the ESQR Award 2017 was received by its chairman, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar from ESQR senior advisor, Michael Harris.

Commenting on the award, Khalid paid tribute to the 10,000-strong staff of the group and its subsidiaries, indicating that the award was a testament that Prasarana was on the right track in driving the transformation of Malaysia's public transport services and providing services with excellence to its customers.

The awards and recognitions, he said, would help spur the spirit and determination of Prasarana staff to make an even more successful year, especially in elevating further the quality of its exemplary services.

"Our customers' expectations will continue to increase despite the high scores we've made this year, but there's always room for further improvement in everything we do," he said. — Bernama