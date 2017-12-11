Qualitas plans January-February SGX IPO

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Qualitas Medical Group aims to launch a Singapore Exchange IPO of up to S$200m (RM603.8m) sometime between January and February, according to two persons with knowledge of the plans.

We are tentatively looking to lodge the prospectus in January, said one of them.

Majority shareholder Southern Capital postponed a similar-sized Bursa Malaysia IPO in March 2015, following tepid response from investors. The IPO was pulled at the premarketing stage. In addition to Malaysia, Qualitas runs healthcare services in Australia, India and Singapore.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and DBS are working on the IPO. DBS was not part of the original syndicate.

The healthcare services provider was earlier listed on Singapore’s Catalist exchange for small companies before delisting in 2011. – Reuters