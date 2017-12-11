Real Madrid to face PSG in Champions League last 16

Posted on 11 December 2017 - 07:46pm Last updated on 11 December 2017 - 11:05pm

SWITZERLAND: Holders Real Madrid were drawn against Paris St Germain in the standout tie from Monday's Champions League last-16 draw and Barcelona will take on Chelsea.

Real, bidding for a 13th title and third in a row, finished runners-up in their group and paid the price with an extremely tough draw against the big-spending Parisian club.

Last season's runners-up Juventus will meet Tottenham Hotspur, one of five English clubs in the draw.

Runaway Premier league leaders Manchester City, who have never won Europe's biggest club prize, will face Swiss club Basel.

Five-times winners Bayern Munich were drawn with Turkish outsiders Besiktas, Manchester United take on Sevilla and Liverpool will meet Porto.

AS Roma's reward for winning their group was a two-legged tie against Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk. — Reuters

Champions League Round of 16 draw:

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur

Basel v Manchester City

Porto v Liverpool

Sevilla v Manchester United

Real Madrid v Paris St Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk v AS Roma

Chelsea v Barcelona

Bayern Munich v Besiktas