Sale of suspected fake infant formula confined to JB, says ministry (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The sale of suspected fake infant formula is confined to Johor Baru, the Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry said today.

Its Enforcement director Datuk Mohd Roslan Mahayudin told theSun that there were no reports of the sale of fake milk products in other parts of the country.

"Inspections were conducted on five premises (in Johor Baru) following a report from the (milk) producer," he said, adding that the seized products had been sent to the Chemistry Department to determine if it was fake.

The ministry seized 210 boxes of suspected fake infant formula in five raids on Sunday.

The products were confiscated from drug stores and convenience shops in five different locations in Johor Baru.

Three of the raided premises were found to be selling fake milk worth about RM42,000.

"Do not be enticed to purchase from distributors that offer cheap (infant milk) products," Mohd Roslan said.

On a report that a toddler had vomited after consuming the milk powder which was bought from one of the premises this August, he said the case should be referred to the Health Ministry.

The parents of a toddler had lodged a report to the company that their baby had vomited after taking the milk powder bought from one of the premises.

The owner of the outlets, in his 50s, claimed that he was not aware that the 1.8kg baby milk powder sold for RM200 at all his five outlets were supposedly fake.

The Chemistry Department would conduct a test to determine whether the seized baby milk powder was fake.

The case is being investigated under Section 8(2)(b) of the Trade Act 2011.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) is concerned by the recent news on the supposed fake baby milk powder which was seized in Johor Baru.

Its vice-president, Yusof Abd Rahman, said in the past there had been food items which were considered artificial such as rice and noodles.

"There are instances where goods that are popular among consumers may be imitated and cannot be easily detected unless the source, or manufacturer, has identified it. Some consumers may see a similar brand that looks like the original.

"Consumers are encouraged to contact the Domestic Trade and Consumerism ministry in light of the seriousness of this issue," he told theSun today.

In JOHOR BARU, state Health, Environment, Education and Information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said no baby food poisoning case were reported in Johor over the last four months.

He said he would make it public if there is any food poisoning case in the state as it is of public interest.