School bus fares determined by bus operators and PTAs: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: School bus fares are determined between bus operators and parent-teacher associations (PTAs), said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

She said the government did not interfere in the agreement between the operators and the PTAs.

"In terms of increasing the bus fares or not, it is not our decision. It is the decision of the operators and their agreement with the PTAs, that's between them," said Nancy who is Minister in the Prime Minister's department.

"They have to agree because some of the PTAs have high expectations on the services and conditions of the buses.

"I believe they have their own discussions. If the parents do not agree then they might have to find other options," she said during a press conference at the Terminal Bas Selatan here today.

She also confirmed that there is no fuel subsidy for school buses.

In 2014, SPAD had decided to scrap the ceiling price for school bus fares starting from January 2015.

Its former chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said through this new approach, it is up to the parents, the schools and the bus operators to determine the fares.