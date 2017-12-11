Search on for two anglers missing at sea

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has launched a search-and-rescue operation for two anglers who went missing after their boat sank about 500 nautical miles from Middle Rocks off Kota Tinggi yesterday.

MMEA (Southern Region) deputy director (operations) Capt (Maritime) Sanifah Yusof said the anglers, Tan Soon Heng, 35, and Chan Chong Kuok, 51, both from here, disappeared after they were spotted by the Abu Bakar Maritime Base in Middle Rocks clinging onto their boat which sank at 4.20 pm yesterday.

The MMEA launched the SAR operation soon after it was notified of the mishap by the Abu Bakar Maritime Base, Sanifah said in a statement today.

An MMEA patrol boat rushed to the location but found that the boat had sunk and the two anglers were missing, Sanifah said, adding that the SAR operation resumed today with 30 personnel from the MMEA, Marine Police and Royal Malaysian Navy. — Bernama